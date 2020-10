Google celebra Halloween con su Doddle animado como videojuego

Recognize Momo's aquatic foe in the Sunlight Zone? It's the Immortal Jellyfish!



Fact: When nearing death, this jellyfish can revert back to the polyp stage & start its life cycle all over again ��



Meet this creature & more in today's #GoogleDoodle→ https://t.co/OdZe1xh5Xo pic.twitter.com/5vvoQx6Lhb