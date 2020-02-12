Vanessa Brayant, viuda del exbasquetibolista se desahogó en su Instagram tras la muerte de su hija Gianna
Viuda de Kobe Bryant: Estoy muy enojada. Mi hija tenía tanta vida. Vannesa Brayant es la viuda del exjugador Kobe Brayant, se desahogó en su Instagram tras la muerte de su hija Gianna. Vannesa compartió un triste mensaje a través de su Instagram tras haber perdido a Gianna y su esposo.
Para Vannesa es difícil asimilar que Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna, no estén junto al resto de la familia. Para la viuda de Kobe Bryant es muy doloroso enfrentar está doble perdida por lo que se desahogó de alguna manera en dicha red social por la ausencia del exbasquetbolista y Gianna.
"Me he negado a expresar mis sentimientos en palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se han ido. No puedo procesar la ausencia de ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de entender la pérdida de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. Se siente horrible", escribió.
Este desgarrador mensaje fue el que Vannesa compartió en la red social. Gigi solo contaba con 13 años y seguía con anhelo todo lo que hacía su papá: "¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad? Estoy muy enojada. Tenía tanta vida por vivir", señaló.
Vannesa ha tenido el apoyo de sus familiares, sin embargo, es conciente que se tiene que levantar por sus hijas:
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
"Entonces me doy cuenta de que necesito ser fuerte y estar aquí para mis tres hijas. No estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri”, finalizó.
