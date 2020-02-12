Viuda de Kobe Bryant: Estoy muy enojada. Mi hija tenía tanta vida. Vannesa Brayant es la viuda del exjugador Kobe Brayant, se desahogó en su Instagram tras la muerte de su hija Gianna. Vannesa compartió un triste mensaje a través de su Instagram tras haber perdido a Gianna y su esposo.

Para Vannesa es difícil asimilar que Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna, no estén junto al resto de la familia. Para la viuda de Kobe Bryant es muy doloroso enfrentar está doble perdida por lo que se desahogó de alguna manera en dicha red social por la ausencia del exbasquetbolista y Gianna.

"Me he negado a expresar mis sentimientos en palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se han ido. No puedo procesar la ausencia de ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de entender la pérdida de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. Se siente horrible", escribió.