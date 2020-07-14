Nunca dejé de amarte: Ex pareja de Naya Rivera publica triste carta

El cuerpo de Naya Rivera fue encontrado en el Lago Piru. El actor Tahj Mowry, publicó en sus redes sociales una desgarradora carta para despedir a la estrella de Glee
La lamentable noticia del deceso de Naya Rivera ha conmovido al mundo del espectáculo. Las autoridades de California ayer (lunes) confirmaron que el cuerpo encontrado en el Lago Piru pertenecía al de la estrella de Glee, siendo el único testigo de la tragedia, su hijo Josey de cuatro años, fruto de su relación con el también actor, Tahj Mowry, quien escribió un desgarrador mensaje para despedir a su ex.
Horas antes de que las autoridades encontraran el cuerpo de Rivera, Tahj Mowry, compartió un desgarrador mensaje a través de su Instagram en donde manifestó que estaba desvastado y que tenía la esperanza en que encontraran a la actriz. “Mi dulce Naya, decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren”, señaló.
El actor también señaló que compartió muchos momentos de su vida junto a ella, pues crecieron juntos y se convirtieron en adultos juntos. “Crecimos juntos. Nos convertimos en adultos juntos. Experimentamos muchos primeros momentos juntos. Tú fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, corazón roto. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los arreglamos juntos… más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en ti”, comentó.
Mowry expresó que pese a que él y Naya ya no estaban juntos, nunca dejó de amarla, pues ninguna mujer había alcanzado nunca lo que ella le dio y lo que lo hizo sentir. “Ninguna mujer ha alcanzado nunca lo que me diste o cómo me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo pero nunca dejé de amarte. Una parte de mí siempre deseó por el día en que Dios nos volviera a juntar para ser lo que soñamos que podríamos haber sido”, prosiguió Mowry.
My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla - you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda - whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ♥️
Rivera tenía experiencia paseando en bote en el lago del Parque Nacional Los Padres, dijeron las autoridades.
Videos de seguridad muestran a Rivera y su hijo, Josey Hollis Dorsey, saliendo en el bote rentado. Cuando el bote no regresó, su vendedor lo encontró a la deriva en el extremo norte del lago el miércoles por la tarde, con el niño dormido a bordo.
El pequeño dijo a los investigadores que él y su madre habían estado nadando y que él volvió al bote pero ella no, según una declaración de la policía. Rivera interpretó a la porrista Santana López durante seis temporadas en la serie musical Glee que se transmitió por Fox de 2009 a 2015.
Cory Monteith, uno de los protagonistas de la serie, murió a los 31 años en 2013 de una mezcla tóxica de alcohol y heroína. Y Mark Salling, quien Rivera salió en algún momento, se suicidó en 2018, a los 35 años, tras declararse culpable de cargos de pornografía infantil.
