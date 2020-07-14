Nunca dejé de amarte: Ex pareja de Naya Rivera publica triste carta

La lamentable noticia del deceso de Naya Rivera ha conmovido al mundo del espectáculo. Las autoridades de California ayer (lunes) confirmaron que el cuerpo encontrado en el Lago Piru pertenecía al de la estrella de Glee, siendo el único testigo de la tragedia, su hijo Josey de cuatro años, fruto de su relación con el también actor, Tahj Mowry, quien escribió un desgarrador mensaje para despedir a su ex.

Horas antes de que las autoridades encontraran el cuerpo de Rivera, Tahj Mowry, compartió un desgarrador mensaje a través de su Instagram en donde manifestó que estaba desvastado y que tenía la esperanza en que encontraran a la actriz. “Mi dulce Naya, decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren”, señaló.

Naya Rivera murió ahogada en el Lago Piru. Foto Instagram Naya Rivera

El actor también señaló que compartió muchos momentos de su vida junto a ella, pues crecieron juntos y se convirtieron en adultos juntos. “Crecimos juntos. Nos convertimos en adultos juntos. Experimentamos muchos primeros momentos juntos. Tú fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, corazón roto. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los arreglamos juntos… más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en ti”, comentó.

Mowry expresó que pese a que él y Naya ya no estaban juntos, nunca dejó de amarla, pues ninguna mujer había alcanzado nunca lo que ella le dio y lo que lo hizo sentir. “Ninguna mujer ha alcanzado nunca lo que me diste o cómo me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo pero nunca dejé de amarte. Una parte de mí siempre deseó por el día en que Dios nos volviera a juntar para ser lo que soñamos que podríamos haber sido”, prosiguió Mowry.

Rivera tenía experiencia paseando en bote en el lago del Parque Nacional Los Padres, dijeron las autoridades.

Videos de seguridad muestran a Rivera y su hijo, Josey Hollis Dorsey, saliendo en el bote rentado. Cuando el bote no regresó, su vendedor lo encontró a la deriva en el extremo norte del lago el miércoles por la tarde, con el niño dormido a bordo.

El pequeño dijo a los investigadores que él y su madre habían estado nadando y que él volvió al bote pero ella no, según una declaración de la policía. Rivera interpretó a la porrista Santana López durante seis temporadas en la serie musical Glee que se transmitió por Fox de 2009 a 2015.

Cory Monteith, uno de los protagonistas de la serie, murió a los 31 años en 2013 de una mezcla tóxica de alcohol y heroína. Y Mark Salling, quien Rivera salió en algún momento, se suicidó en 2018, a los 35 años, tras declararse culpable de cargos de pornografía infantil.

