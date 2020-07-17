Naya Rivera: Heather Morris, su esposa en Glee, reveló sus últimos momentos

Heather Morris, quien le dio vida al personaje de Brittany S. en la serie Glee y que fue la esposa de Santana López ( Naya Rivera), recordó a la actriz y su mejor amiga con una anécdota de cómo inició su amistad, cómo fueron los últimos días juntas y el regalo que recibió . La actriz compartió este emotivo mensaje a través de su Instagram.

"Comenzamos como las amigas más cercanas y luego, como todas las cosas nuevas, pasamos por una fase rocosa. Sin embargo, nos mantuvimos al lado del otro y creamos la amistad más bella construida con amor y comprensión", comienza el texto.

Heather Morris contó cómo fue la última vez que ella y Naya se vieron en persona. "La última vez que tuve la oportunidad de verte en persona te dejé naranjas fuera de tu casa para que las llevaras. Quería saludarte por la ventana, pero mi teléfono no sonó cuando llamaste. Así que tú y Josey (el hijo de Naya) dejaron dos suculentas en la puerta como agradecimiento. Las planté, las miro todos los días y pienso en tí", se sinceró.

Morris confesó que Naya le envió muchos videos, sin embargo, ella lamenta no haber guardado ninguno. "Me enviaste más de 5 docenas de videos de SnapChat cuando tú y Josey se despertaron por la mañana y me golpeé a mí misma por no haber guardado ninguno (...) Nos comprometimos a pasar cada Pascua juntos, a pesar de que el coronavirus nos robó esta última. Eres y siempre serás el ser humano más fuerte y resistente que conozco, y prometo llevar eso conmigo mientras siga viva", escribió.

La actriz agradeció a su mejor amiga haberle dado una lección de vida para mantenerse siempre fuerte pero lo que ella más aprendió de Rivera fue ser una miga constante y amorosa. "Me enseñaste constantemente lecciones sobre el dolor, la belleza y el equilibrio, sobre ser fuerte, resistente y sobre no importarte (pero de alguna manera ser respetuoso). Sin embargo, la lección más importante que aprendí de tí fue ser una amiga constante y amorosa. Fuiste la primera en hacer preguntas, la primera en escuchar... Apreciabas nuestra amistad y nunca tomé eso por sentado", continuó.

Heather Morris contó el motivo por el que no compartió con este texto una imagen de ellas juntas sino de sus hijos. "Nunca tomamos fotos juntos porque odiamos mutuamente tomar fotos... Nuestra relación significaba más que una prueba. Tengo innumerables fotos de nuestros bebés jugando, porque compartimos ese tipo de orgullo y alegría. Así que le estoy mostrando al mundo una foto de nuestras pequeñas bolas para ti, porque sé que eso significaba más que nada y me recuerdan a ti y a mí", continuó.

Y concluyó: "Te hablo todos los días porque sé que todavía estás conmigo e incluso aunque me siento codiciosa de que no pasemos más tiempo juntas, aprecio cada momento que tenemos y lo mantengo cerca de mi corazón".

