Naya Rivera: Heather Morris, su esposa en Glee, reveló sus últimos momentos

Más de Show
Naya Rivera y Heather Morris, quienes interpretaron a Santana López y Brittany S. Pears en la serie de Glee crearon un fuerte vínculo de amistad en la vida real
Heather Morris, quien le dio vida al personaje de Brittany S. en la serie Glee y que fue la esposa de Santana López ( Naya Rivera), recordó a la actriz y su mejor amiga con una anécdota de cómo inició su amistad, cómo fueron los últimos días juntas y el regalo que recibió . La actriz compartió este emotivo mensaje a través de su Instagram.
"Comenzamos como las amigas más cercanas y luego, como todas las cosas nuevas, pasamos por una fase rocosa. Sin embargo, nos mantuvimos al lado del otro y creamos la amistad más bella construida con amor y comprensión", comienza el texto.
Lee también: Nunca dejé de amarte: Ex pareja de Naya Rivera publica triste carta
Heather Morris contó cómo fue la última vez que ella y Naya se vieron en persona. "La última vez que tuve la oportunidad de verte en persona te dejé naranjas fuera de tu casa para que las llevaras. Quería saludarte por la ventana, pero mi teléfono no sonó cuando llamaste. Así que tú y Josey (el hijo de Naya) dejaron dos suculentas en la puerta como agradecimiento. Las planté, las miro todos los días y pienso en tí", se sinceró.
Entérate de nuestras mejores noticias al hacer click en la estrella de Google News
Morris confesó que Naya le envió muchos videos, sin embargo, ella lamenta no haber guardado ninguno. "Me enviaste más de 5 docenas de videos de SnapChat cuando tú y Josey se despertaron por la mañana y me golpeé a mí misma por no haber guardado ninguno (...) Nos comprometimos a pasar cada Pascua juntos, a pesar de que el coronavirus nos robó esta última. Eres y siempre serás el ser humano más fuerte y resistente que conozco, y prometo llevar eso conmigo mientras siga viva", escribió.
La actriz agradeció a su mejor amiga haberle dado una lección de vida para mantenerse siempre fuerte pero lo que ella más aprendió de Rivera fue ser una miga constante y amorosa. "Me enseñaste constantemente lecciones sobre el dolor, la belleza y el equilibrio, sobre ser fuerte, resistente y sobre no importarte (pero de alguna manera ser respetuoso). Sin embargo, la lección más importante que aprendí de tí fue ser una amiga constante y amorosa. Fuiste la primera en hacer preguntas, la primera en escuchar... Apreciabas nuestra amistad y nunca tomé eso por sentado", continuó.
Heather Morris contó el motivo por el que no compartió con este texto una imagen de ellas juntas sino de sus hijos. "Nunca tomamos fotos juntos porque odiamos mutuamente tomar fotos... Nuestra relación significaba más que una prueba. Tengo innumerables fotos de nuestros bebés jugando, porque compartimos ese tipo de orgullo y alegría. Así que le estoy mostrando al mundo una foto de nuestras pequeñas bolas para ti, porque sé que eso significaba más que nada y me recuerdan a ti y a mí", continuó.
The messages are going to trickle out. But you’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy. You would tell me “you look so skinny” EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel...you said “well I’d always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that.” We had a play date in the works for this week and I can’t wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together. I fucking loved how you drank martini’s and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it. I’m doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay
Y concluyó: "Te hablo todos los días porque sé que todavía estás conmigo e incluso aunque me siento codiciosa de que no pasemos más tiempo juntas, aprecio cada momento que tenemos y lo mantengo cerca de mi corazón".
We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you. I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life. You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a fuck (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted. We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures...our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.
Visita el canal de YouTube de Chispa dando CLICK AQUÍ.
Suma tu comentario