Muere Stefanie Sherk, esposa de Demian Bichir.

Demian Bichir informó a través de su cuenta de Instagram del fallecimiento de su esposa, Stefanie Sherk, el pasado 20 de abril
Stefanie Sherk, esposa del actor Demian Bichir, falleció el pasado 20 de abril, informó este jueves el intérprete mexicano en un comunicado publicado en la red social Instagram. Hasta el momento se desconocen las causas que provocaron su muerte.
En su mensaje publicado esta madrugada en su cuenta oficial, Demian Bichir aseguró que su mujer, Stefanie Sherk falleció en "completa paz", aunque no reveló la causa ni el lugar de una muerte que les causa un "dolor indescriptible".
Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully. It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace. Queridos amigos, A nombre de la familia Sherk y la familia Bichir Nájera, con un dolor indescriptible, les informo que nuestra hermosa Stefanie Sherk, mi amada esposa, falleció en completa paz, el pasado 20 de Abril del año en curso. Han sido los días más tristes y dolorosos de nuestras vidas y no sabemos cuánto tiempo nos llevará sobreponernos a este dolor. La hermosa, angelical y talentosa presencia de mi Stefanie será echada de menos profundamente y permanecerá en nuestros corazones para siempre. Agrademos a todos de antemano sus oraciones y de manera respetuosa pedimos su comprensión para que podamos vivir este luto en paz y privacidad en estos momentos tan difíciles para todos nosotros. Es nuestra más sincera esperanza que nuestra amada Stefanie, mi ángel y amor de mi vida, descanse eternamente en paz.
El actor Demian Bichir dio la noticia con un emotivo mensaje para Stefanie: Han sido los días más tristes y dolorosos de nuestras vidas y no sabemos cuánto tiempo nos llevará sobreponernos a este dolor.
"La hermosa, angelical y talentosa presencia de mi Stefanie será echada de menos profundamente y permanecerá en nuestros corazones para siempre".
Por otra parte, el actor pidió respeto y paz por la situación por la que está pasando y los dejen vivir en total privacidad para vivir el duelo.
