Michelle Obama estrena podcast de entrevistas en Spotify

La esposa de Barack Obama, Michell Obama, anunció el jueves en las redes sociales que difundirá su propio podcast a partir del 29 de julio
La exprimera dama estadunidense Michelle Obama anunció el jueves en las redes sociales que difundirá su propio podcast a partir del 29 de julio, exclusivamente en Spotify. En el podcast, realizado por la productora Higher Ground fundada por el expresidente Barack Obama y su popular esposa, Michelle Obama dialogará con familiares como su madre y su hermano, colegas, amigos y entrevistará a varias personalidades.
Mi esperanza es que esta serie pueda ser un lugar para explorar juntos temas significativos y analizar las muchas preguntas que todos estamos tratando de responder en nuestras vidas. Quizás más que todo espero que este podcast ayude a los oyentes a abrir nuevas conversaciones -y conversaciones difíciles- con la gente que más les importa. Así es como podemos tener más comprensión y empatía uno por el otro", dijo Michelle Obama en un mensaje de video difundido en las redes sociales.
Yesterday, I read one of my favorites: “There’s a Dragon in Your Book” with @PenguinRandomHouse and @PBSKids. It’s a fun read that requires a little imagination and a lot of heart. I can’t wait for you and your children to read along––tell me about your favorite part of the book in the comments below!
Spotify cuenta con más de 300 millones de usuarios gratis y premium. Desde inicios de 2019 ha gastado más de 600 millones de dólares para posicionarse en el mercado de los podcasts. Posee ahora el soporte de difusión, el primero del mundo por delante de Apple Podcast, así como la red publicitaria y la capacidad de producir contenido exclusivo.
Michelle Obama logró un éxito tremendo con su libro "Mi historia" publicado en noviembre de 2018, del cual vendió más de 11.5 millones de ejemplares en el mundo. Su publicación fue acompañada por una serie de conferencias que reunieron a decenas de miles de personas en varios países, así como por un documental difundido en Netflix en mayo.
I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year, and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen––the first episode drops July 29! For this first season, I'll be talking with some of the people most dear to me: my mom, my brother, my friends, colleagues, and many others. In each episode, we'll discuss the relationships that make us who we are. Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with our health and our bodies. Other times, we'll be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through hard times, or the growth we experience when we lean on colleagues and mentors. What I love about these conversations is that they're issues we’re all dealing with every day––and they can take on new meaning when we’re going through a global pandemic or seeking out long-overdue racial justice in our communities. Mostly, I hope this podcast will help you open up new conversations––and hard conversations––with the people who matter most to you. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another––especially during times like this.
Los auspiciantes de "The Michelle Obama podcast" serán la empresa de software Salesforce y el gigante de productos de higiene y limpieza Procter & Gamble, una señal del atractivo publicitario de la exprimera dama y también del aumento de la publicidad en los podcasts de Spotify.
