La maestra Miel de Matilda, que robó corazones

La maestra Miel de Matilda fue interpretado por la actriz Embeth Davidtz. Esté personaje se ganó el cariño de millones de personas. A más de 20 años de la película así luce Davidtz
Uno de los personajes más queridos de la popular película Matilda, fue sin duda, la maestra Miel, quien fue interpretada por la actriz Embeth Davidtz. Esta profesora era sobrina de la directora tronchatoros , la cual fue la que ocasionó la muerte del padre de Miel.
Cuando la maestra Miel vio a Matilda por primera vez sintió una gran conexión que la llevó a protegerla de la directora Tronchatoros, quién fue interpretado por la actriz Pam Ferris.
Embeth Davidtz actualmente tiene 54 años de edad y cuenta con una gran trayectoria. Tras más de 20 años del lanzamiento de la película Matilda, Embeth Davidtz, luce espectacular y tuvo otros papeles importantes dentro del cine como es en El Sorprendente Hombre Araña, 13 fantasmas, La lista de Schindler’s, El diario de Bridget Jones y El hombre bicentenario, reuniendo 26 películas en total.
Actualmente Davidtz está retirada de la actuación debido a que se dedica completamente al hogar. Está casada con el reconocido abogado estadounidense Jason Sloane, con quien procreó a dos hijos, los cuales actualmente tienen 11y 14 años respectivamente.
I Began the last decade carefree and dancing on the beach in Jamaica.We never know what lies ahead. In the years between then and now, Charlotte has gone from 7 to 17 and Dylan from 4 to 14. I have lost beloved pets and even more beloved friends...much too soon. I discovered a lump in my breast that very nearly took my life and spent time I never imagined in hospitals, surgeries and chemotherapy clinics, am forever grateful to the brilliant researchers from #UCLA for their work which ultimately saved my life.I found a deeper understanding of what to fight for and what meant most to me. I turned 50 and shouted it from the rooftops, worked with Amazing creatives but only when it served the bigger picture of being near my loved ones.I took my parents on bucket list adventures and loved every second with them.There were seasons of recovery too...and seasons of stocktaking..realizing how much was changing and how quickly the children were growing.I Wept in the waves of Kauai for a friend whose child had impossibly slipped away, and held my own children tighter than ever. We spent time in Magical places with magical people....Italy, Israel, the Bahamas, The Napali coast, Africa, The Great American west, London, the English countryside, New York City, on a yacht in Bora Bora and at a hospice for AIDS orphans in South Africa And now it’s 2020 and there is another decade ahead . I plan to live each day to the full, love my family, be creative every single day whether on film or not...some of my most blissful moments of creativity were in my garden and writing and traveling. I am blessed in ways I never imagined I would be, most of all with the knowledge of how lucky I am to be here. Holding onto hope for our planet and doing what i can to help her. Here is to a terrific year and decade, there is a lot to be grateful for and a lot to be done! ...#gratitude#blessed#life. @jason.sloane @charlottesloane @dylansloane_ @jdavidtz @ivor.davidtz @lucydahl4 @charlotteresnekov @heatherbilimoria
Pese a que es una mujer cincuentañera, la actriz luce espectacular, aunque hay rumores de que ha visitado al cirujano. Ella contaba con la edad de 22 años cuando filmó las escenas de la película "Matilda".
Happy 17th birthday my beloved @charlottesloane .You are the brightest light in my life. I never could have dreamed up a daughter as perfect as you...the kindest, smartest, funniest and most beautiful girl, inside and out. Here’s to many more birthdays darling, we all love you so much. @jason.sloane @dylansloane_ @jdavidtz❤️❤️❤️
