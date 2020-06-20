La guitarra personalizada de la década de 1980 de Prince se vende por $563,500 dlls.

Prince fue uno de los ídolos más grandes de todos los tiempos; su guitarra azul, se creía perdida a los cuatro años después de su muerte
Una guitarra personalizada tocada por Prince (instrumento que tocaba magistralmente) en el apogeo de su estrellato, durante las décadas de 1980 y 1990 se vendió por la asombrosa cantidad de $ 563,500 dólares en una subasta.
La guitarra eléctrica "Blue Angel" Cloud 2 se disparó más allá de la estimación de $ 100,000 a $200,000 que se esperaba alcanzar en la venta de Music Icons dirigida por Julien’s Auctions el viernes y sábado en Beverly Hills.
Prince tocó la deslumbrante guitarra azul con el símbolo de "amor" del artista en el mástil que comenzó en el Purple Rain Tour de 1984, en los álbumes clásicos "Lovesexy" y "Sign O’ The Times ". Lo usó a principios de la década de 1990.
Los archiveros que revisaron las posesiones de Prince en su casa y sede musical de Paisley Park en Minnesota, encontraron recientemente la guitarra que se creía perdida durante los cuatro años desde su muerte por sobredosis a los 57 años.
Una guitarra Prince similar se vendió por $700,000 en 2016. En la misma subasta, un cinturón de macramé que Elvis Presley usó unas 30 veces en el escenario generó casi 10 veces su precio esperado, con una oferta final de $298,000.
Un vestido de marfil usado por Madonna en su video "Vogue" de 1990 se vendió por $179,200. Las identidades de los compradores no fueron reveladas.
Los artículos que aún se venderán este sábado incluyeron las letras manuscritas de Paul McCartney a la canción de los Beatles "Maxwell’s Silver Hammer".
