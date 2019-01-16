Chispa
Justin Bieber le pone fecha a su boda
Show

Justin Bieber le pone fecha a su boda

Más de Show

El canadiense y la super modelo estan felices de contraer matrimonio pues auque ya lo hicieron por el civil ahora quieren la ceremonia religiosa

Por: Karina Esparragoza

Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin tendrán su boda religiosa el 28 de febrero, la pareja envió a sus familiares y amigos un mensaje con la frase "Agenda la fecha" (Save the Date) para el día en que contraerán nupcias, según informó la fuente Page Six.

De acuerdo al informante el cantante y la modelo se encuentran en los preparativos de su celebración, cuyos bailarines están en los ensayos, y el DJ personal de Bieber será el encargado de la música.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My wife is awesome

Una publicación compartida por Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

Bieber, de 24 años, y Baldwin, de 22, están legalmente casados , desde septiembre cuando ante un juzgado de Nueva York oficializaron su compromiso.

 A pesar de que la modelo había negado el casamiento, más tarde confirmó que se casó con Bieber cuando cambió su nombre de Instagram a Hailey Bieber en noviembre. El intérprete de "Love Yourself" le propuso matrimonio a Baldwin durante unas vacaciones en las Bahamas, en julio.

Temas:

Lee También

Suma tu comentario

Te Recomendamos