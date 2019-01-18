Jennifer López comparte foto sin filtros y sin una gota de maquillaje en sus redes sociales
Jennifer López comparte foto sin filtros ya que goza de una belleza envidiable, y a pesar de contar con los medios para hacerse sus arreglitos, la verdad es que no los necesita. Prueba de ello, son las fotos que sube a su cuenta de Instagram sin maquillaje, ni filtros, como la que te mostramos más adelante.
Esto, sumado a las veces que publica en su red social imágenes en bikini, mostrando su espectacular figura, que combinada con su enorme talento y carisma, hacen un boom con sus fans.
En esta ocasión, la diva del Bronx se muestra con la cara lavada, luciendo de lo más cómoda con chongo alto, y vistiendo un color azul claro, que denota ternura y la hace ver como si tuviera 30 años, a sus 49 años.
#LIMITLESS VIDEO OUT NOW I’ve been getting a lot of questions about the video... so here is what I wanted to say with it... There is a little girl or boy inside all of us who’s always there no matter how old we are and that little person is the one who’s always fighting and getting back up and helping us thru every moment. The one we need to protect but also keeps us optimistic and full of hope...The hill symbolized life itself and how when you’re born a woman from the get it’s an uphill battle it’s a struggle. At the beginning of the video I am standing there and there is a change in the weather and the lil girl in me is chasing after one of the leaves ��... the storm gets more intense...the girls in the RED hallway represent the women of today...a strong army of women on fire (red �� and tights) who are actually creating this storm!! This storm of change which eventually reaches all the way to the ocean �� changing the world... they have realized their power, drawing on one another’s strength and removing a suit that doesn’t quite fit, revealing that they are stronger, more beautiful and more unstoppable together in unison and in their own skin...at the end of the video we find that what our girl was chasing all along, what she was searching for was always there inside of her. It was the realization that she and all the limitless power she could ever need is right there in her. Always was. Always will be... #limiltess #theonlythingstoppingyouisyou #SECONDACT
La imagen, hasta el momento, en dos horas había generado más de 782 mil likes, y 10 mil comentarios, comprobando que Jennifer López es la reina.
Suma tu comentario