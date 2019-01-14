Grupo Metallica lanzará su propia cerveza; la banda lo dio a conocer a traves de su cuenta de instagram el lanzamiento oficial.
No es un secreto que muchas bandas y artistas buscan diversificar su marca mediante diversos productos que siempre y cuando no afecten su imagen; Metallica ha anunciado ha lanzado su propia cerveza. La banda lo dio a conocer a traves de su cuenta de instagram el lanzamiento oficial.
It’s certainly been no secret, but we are beyond excited to make the official announcement and introduction to #EnterNightPilsner, our collaboration with #ArrogantConsortia, a @StoneBrewing imprint. If you’ve been to one of our recent arena shows, you may have sipped from the black and red cans or even picked up a few in the surrounding neighborhoods. Now we’re expanding nationwide, and come spring, taking it international covering Europe, Australia, China and beyond! ・・・ Keep watching for @EnterNightPilsner at our shows as we fire up the tour again later this week and check out the Arrogant Consortia beer finder to locate Enter Night near you at find.arrogantconsortia.com. ��
La bebida lleva por nombre "Enter Night Pilsner" en referencia al coro de su canción de 1991 "Sandman".
Thanks to everyone who came out to @MauiBrewingCo in Waikiki last night in support of @EnterNightPilsner's debut! We hope that you had a blast meeting @KirkHammett and @ArrogantBastard's Greg Koch and that you loved the beer. Cheers! #EnterNightPilsner #ArrogantConsortia
La compañia cervecera Stone Brewing será la encargada de producir la cerveza que hasta el momento estaba disponible solamente en algunos conciertos de la banda pero ahora tienen planeado exportarla a diversos paises.
El último álbum de Metallica, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct fue lanzado en 2016
Suma tu comentario