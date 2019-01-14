Chispa
Grupo Metallica lanzará su propia cerveza
Grupo Metallica lanzará su propia cerveza;  la banda lo dio a conocer a traves de su cuenta de instagram el lanzamiento oficial.

Por: Karina Esparragoza

No es un secreto que muchas bandas y artistas buscan diversificar su marca mediante diversos productos que siempre y cuando no afecten su imagen; Metallica ha anunciado ha lanzado su propia cerveza. La banda lo dio a conocer a traves de su cuenta de instagram el lanzamiento oficial.

La bebida lleva por nombre "Enter Night Pilsner" en referencia al coro de su canción de 1991 "Sandman".

La compañia cervecera Stone Brewing será la encargada de producir la cerveza que hasta el momento estaba disponible solamente en algunos conciertos de la banda pero ahora tienen planeado exportarla a diversos paises.

El último álbum de Metallica, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct fue lanzado en 2016

