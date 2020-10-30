Firma Divorcio y estrena galán; Aislinn Derbez

Aislinn Derbez podría tener nueva pareja a pocas semanas de haber firmado el divorcio con el papa de su hija Kailani Mauricio Ochmann
Aislinn Derbez habría comenzado un nuevo romance después de su ruptura con Mauricio Ochmann
Las especulaciones de que el amor entro de nuevo por la puerta grande en la vida de la mayor de los hijos de Eugenio Derbez, florecieron debido a los amorosos mensajes escritos en redes sociales por parte de un chico de nombre Jesh de Rox.
En el Instagram del nuevo galán, quien se describe como 84% irreverente, existe un post donde aparece Aislinn Derbez y que fue cortejada con un extenso y romántico mensaje por parte del Jesh de Rox.
“La primera mujer de la que recuerdo que me enamoré, y miró como si fuera lo único que había visto en su vida… o al menos el único que importaba… amar a alguien es respetar su libre albedrío… Esa es la definición más clara de amor que tengo en este momento unas décadas después de haberlo estudiado”.
Después de realizar la publicación, los seguidores comentaron el post y dicen que Jesh de Rox y Aislinn Derbez, forman una bonita pareja, comentarios que dio las gracias el aparente enamorado de la actriz.
“Ustedes harían superbonita pareja”, “vi la energía que ambos se transmitían en la entrevista”, “pero así aún está muy enganchada energéticamente con Mau”, “hasta a mí me rompería el corazón saber que ya lo olvidó”
No era la primera vez que Jesh de Rox, publicara una fotografía de Aislinn Derbez, hace ya varias semanas Jesh, había publicado una imagen de la actriz y quien, según Eugenio Derbez, no pretendía alejarse del papá de su hija.“Nada que esté destinado a ti te pedirá que juegues más pequeño de lo que eres. Humilde, sí. Abierto, sí. Aprendiendo, para siempre”.
the first woman i remember falling in love with looked at me like i was the only thing she had ever seen. or at least, the only one that mattered. i learned later that she looked at a great many things that way. you can imagine i wasn’t happy to find this out. i quickly learned to become jealous of flowers, of ex’s, of the hours she was asleep & other equally ridiculous things. but of course this was before all that. what i knew is that she looked at me that way & that i didn’t know how to look at me that way. & that i wanted to. bad. i think a lot of what we end up calling love starts that way - wanting something. & there’s a problem with that. several, really. to love someone is to respect their free will. that’s the clearest definition of love i have at this point, a few decades into the study of it. & wanting something for or from someone is pretty much the opposite of that. at this point you might want to assure me that you only want ‘the best’ for them. & maybe that’s true. maybe. but it’s still wanting. i was crazy about her. that’s probably more accurate than saying i loved her. looking back, i don’t think i saw her very well at all. when i told her i loved her (which i did often) i think part of what i meant was ‘please keep looking at me like that’. i knew there was something profound & important about that look. & i wasn’t wrong. it’s just that i was asking the wrong person to do it. & here you might say: ok, i get it. i have to learn to love myself, blah-blah, etc, etc. whatever that means. but there’s something really important about being able to get to the heart of this. it took me a really long time to learn how to see it & it’s worth using your head, even as a blunt instrument, to smash through the many layers of cliche and platitude that obscure it: i’ve noticed that the only thing a person can ever really be loved for is for being themselves. whatever other attention we receive for doing & being things others want us to be isn’t love. it’s something else. (continued in comments)
Hasta el día de hoy, Aislinn Derbez, no ha hablado con los medios de comunicación para afirmar o desmentir dicho ligue con el guapo Jesh de Rox.
