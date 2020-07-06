El actor de Broadway Nick Cordero muere por coronavirus a los 41 años

El reconocido actor de Brodway, Nick Cordero, murió el pasado domingo 5 de julio por Coronavirus, luego de tres meses de permanecer hospitalizado en Los Ángeles, CA., Estados Unidos.

"Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Su familia lo rodeó de amor, cantando y rezando mientras salía gentilmente de esta tierra", escribió su mujer, Amanda Kloots.

Esto mensaje en redes sociales, posterior a anunciar que el actor había dado negativo a la prueba de el Covid-19 pero con graves secuelas.

"Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Estaba rodeado de amor por su familia, cantando y rezando mientras dejaba gentilmente esta tierra. Estoy incrédula y sufriendo en todas partes. Mi corazón está roto ya que no puedo imaginar nuestras vidas sin él.

Nick era una luz tan brillante. Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Amaba a su familia y amaba ser padre y esposo. Elvis y yo lo extrañaremos en todo lo que hacemos, todos los días.

Para el extraordinario doctor Nicks, Dr. David Ng, ¡usted fue mi doctor positivo! No hay muchos médicos como tú. Amable, inteligente, compasivo, asertivo y siempre ansioso por escuchar mis ideas locas o llamarme a otro médico para obtener una segunda opinión. Eres un diamante en bruto.

No puedo comenzar a agradecerles lo suficiente a todos por la efusión de amor, apoyo y ayuda que hemos recibido estos últimos 95 días. No tienen idea de cuánto levantaron mi espíritu a las 3 pm todos los días mientras el mundo cantaba la canción de Nicks, Live Your Life. Se lo cantamos hoy, tomados de sus manos.

Mientras le cantaba la última línea, "te darán un infierno, pero no los enciendas, mata tu luz no sin luchar. Vive tu vida, "sonreí porque definitivamente peleó. Te amaré por siempre y siempre mi dulce hombre". Fueron palabras de su esposa Amanda Kloots.

Ellos llevaban juntos desde el 2017 y procrearon una hermoso niño de nombre Elvis Eduardo, con tan solo un año de edad.

Nicholas Eduardo Alberto Cordero fue un actor canadiense de Broadway. Fue nominado para el Premio Tony al Mejor Actor Destacado en un Musical por su papel como Cheech en el musical de Broadway Bullets Over Broadway 2014 y fue nominado dos veces para los Premios Drama Desk.

