El actor de Broadway Nick Cordero muere por coronavirus a los 41 años

Nick Cordero, el gran actor, músico y bailarín canadiense con un éxito en Brodway, perdió la batalla contra el Coronavirus este domingo pasado a la edad de 41 años
El reconocido actor de Brodway, Nick Cordero, murió el pasado domingo 5 de julio por Coronavirus, luego de tres meses de permanecer hospitalizado en Los Ángeles, CA., Estados Unidos.
"Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Su familia lo rodeó de amor, cantando y rezando mientras salía gentilmente de esta tierra", escribió su mujer, Amanda Kloots.
Esto mensaje en redes sociales, posterior a anunciar que el actor había dado negativo a la prueba de el Covid-19 pero con graves secuelas.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
"Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Estaba rodeado de amor por su familia, cantando y rezando mientras dejaba gentilmente esta tierra. Estoy incrédula y sufriendo en todas partes. Mi corazón está roto ya que no puedo imaginar nuestras vidas sin él.
Nick era una luz tan brillante. Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Amaba a su familia y amaba ser padre y esposo. Elvis y yo lo extrañaremos en todo lo que hacemos, todos los días.
Nick update day 85. ⠀ Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time. ⠀ He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable. ⠀ Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen! �� ⠀
Para el extraordinario doctor Nicks, Dr. David Ng, ¡usted fue mi doctor positivo! No hay muchos médicos como tú. Amable, inteligente, compasivo, asertivo y siempre ansioso por escuchar mis ideas locas o llamarme a otro médico para obtener una segunda opinión. Eres un diamante en bruto.
No puedo comenzar a agradecerles lo suficiente a todos por la efusión de amor, apoyo y ayuda que hemos recibido estos últimos 95 días. No tienen idea de cuánto levantaron mi espíritu a las 3 pm todos los días mientras el mundo cantaba la canción de Nicks, Live Your Life. Se lo cantamos hoy, tomados de sus manos.
My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy. ������������������������
Mientras le cantaba la última línea, "te darán un infierno, pero no los enciendas, mata tu luz no sin luchar. Vive tu vida, "sonreí porque definitivamente peleó. Te amaré por siempre y siempre mi dulce hombre". Fueron palabras de su esposa Amanda Kloots.
Ellos llevaban juntos desde el 2017 y procrearon una hermoso niño de nombre Elvis Eduardo, con tan solo un año de edad.
Nicholas Eduardo Alberto Cordero fue un actor canadiense de Broadway. Fue nominado para el Premio Tony al Mejor Actor Destacado en un Musical por su papel como Cheech en el musical de Broadway Bullets Over Broadway 2014 y fue nominado dos veces para los Premios Drama Desk.
