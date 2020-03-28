Descartan que Reina Isabel II esté infectada de Coronavirus

El virus sigue haciendo de las suyas, por lo que el Palacio de Buckingham tomó medidas extremas para aislar a su Majestad en compañía de su marido Felipe
Luego de que Boris Johnson, primer ministro del Reino Unido, fuera diagnosticado con Coronavirus, de inmediato se tomaron las medidas necesarias por parte del Palacio de Buckingham. Sin embargo, un asistente de la reina Isabel en el palacio, dio positivo en una prueba del Covid-19.
En consecuencia, la monarca, fue enviada al Castillo de Windsor, su hogar al oeste de Londres, con su marido, el príncipe Felipe, de 98 años, y un pequeño número de empleados y según información de su vocero, ambos siguen con buena salud.
A message from Her Majesty The Queen. . "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months. Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part." . –––––––– Earlier today, The Queen was seen leaving Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle, where she will stay for the foreseeable future. The Queen's Dorgi Candy was in the car. The Duke of Edinburgh was flown by helicopter from Sandringham to Windsor to join Her Majesty for the Easter period.
Un portavoz del palacio dijo: "La reina vio por última vez al primer ministro el 11 de marzo y está siguiendo todos los consejos apropiados con respecto a su bienestar".
Por otro lado, el asistente, que no ha sido nombrado, cayó enfermo y dio positivo por el virus a principios de la semana pasada. Desde entonces, todos los miembros del personal del palacio con los que entró en contacto se han aislado.
The Sun informó de acuerdo a una fuente cercana a la familia real:
“El trabajador dio positivo antes de que la Reina se fuera a Windsor. Pero el Palacio tiene 500 miembros del personal, por lo que, como cualquier lugar de trabajo, no es inconcebible que se vea afectado en alguna etapa".
Buckingham Palace has released a statement regarding changes in The Queen’s diary in the coming weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak. . "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks. In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice."
"En línea con la orientación adecuada y nuestros propios procesos, hemos tomado las medidas necesarias para proteger a todos los empleados y personas involucradas". La reina Isabel permanecerá en Windsor en el futuro previsible con el Príncipe Felipe, de 98 años.
Después de que el dia de ayer, circulara en algunos medios de comunicación, la fake new de que la Reina Isabel II, estuviera infectada de Covid-19, hoy se confirma que ella se encuetra en las mejores condiciones en las que pudiera estar.
