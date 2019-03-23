Barack Obama felicita a Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez

Chispa
Barack Obama está sintiendo el amor por el compromiso de Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez.vA-Rod compartió una nota manuscrita de felicitación el jueves en Twitter

Por: AP

Barack Obama está sintiendo el amor por el compromiso de Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez.vA-Rod compartió una nota manuscrita de felicitación el jueves en Twitter que recibió del expresidente y su esposa, Michelle.

Obama escribió: "Después de 26 años juntos, podemos decir que cualquier desafío que la vida pueda traer, compartirlos con alguien que amas lo hace todo mejor".

Rodríguez twitteó la nota "significa el mundo para nosotros".

El exugador de los Yankees y el juez de "World of Dance" se comprometieron a principios de este mes.
Será el cuarto matrimonio de Jennifer López y el segundo de Rodríguez. Cada uno tiene dos hijos de matrimonios anteriores.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

