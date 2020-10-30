Él es el supuesto novio de Aislinn Derbez ¿ya olvidó a Mauricio?

La hija de Eugenio Derbez, Aislinn Derbez, estaría estrenando romance tras unos meses de su separación con Mauricio Ochmann
A unos meses de que Aislinn Derbez y Mauricio Ochmann anunciaran su separación, se ha comenzado a rumorar que la hija de Eugenio Derbez se está dando una nueva oportunidad en el amor, ¿será que ya olvidó al padre de su hija?.
El misterioso hombre que le habría robado el corazón a la actriz sería un conferencista y creativo multidisciplinario llamado Jesh de Rox. Aislinn Derbez y Jesh de Rox despertaron sospechas de los medios de comunicación y fans, luego de que comenzaran a circular unos mensajes del misterioso hombre junto a una fotografía de la hija de Eugenio Derbez.
"La primera mujer de la que recuerdo que me enamoré me miró como si fuera lo único que había visto en su vida o al menos, el único que importaba", parte del mensaje.
Sin embargo, no fue todo, ya que el adulto continúo con su romántico mensaje: “Más tarde supe que ella veía muchas cosas de esa manera... Rápidamente aprendí a ponerme celoso de las flores, de los ex, de las horas en que dormía y otras cosas igualmente ridículas. Pero, por supuesto, esto fue antes de todo eso. Lo que sabía es que ella me miraba de esa manera y que yo no sabía cómo mirarme de esa manera”.
Y aunque no es la primera vez que Jesh de Rox comparte una imagen de la actriz de La casa de las Flores, el mensaje que acompañó la fotografía fue lo que abrió la posibilidad de un romance. La primera imagen que Jesh compartió de Aislinn fue el pasado mes de julio, publicación en la que también el hombre escribió:
"Después de 15 años de exploración, investigación y desarrollo realizados en más de 35 países ... @ kindred.meditation está listo para compartir".
the first woman i remember falling in love with looked at me like i was the only thing she had ever seen. or at least, the only one that mattered. i learned later that she looked at a great many things that way. you can imagine i wasn’t happy to find this out. i quickly learned to become jealous of flowers, of ex’s, of the hours she was asleep & other equally ridiculous things. but of course this was before all that. what i knew is that she looked at me that way & that i didn’t know how to look at me that way. & that i wanted to. bad. i think a lot of what we end up calling love starts that way - wanting something. & there’s a problem with that. several, really. to love someone is to respect their free will. that’s the clearest definition of love i have at this point, a few decades into the study of it. & wanting something for or from someone is pretty much the opposite of that. at this point you might want to assure me that you only want ‘the best’ for them. & maybe that’s true. maybe. but it’s still wanting. i was crazy about her. that’s probably more accurate than saying i loved her. looking back, i don’t think i saw her very well at all. when i told her i loved her (which i did often) i think part of what i meant was ‘please keep looking at me like that’. i knew there was something profound & important about that look. & i wasn’t wrong. it’s just that i was asking the wrong person to do it. & here you might say: ok, i get it. i have to learn to love myself, blah-blah, etc, etc. whatever that means. but there’s something really important about being able to get to the heart of this. it took me a really long time to learn how to see it & it’s worth using your head, even as a blunt instrument, to smash through the many layers of cliche and platitude that obscure it: i’ve noticed that the only thing a person can ever really be loved for is for being themselves. whatever other attention we receive for doing & being things others want us to be isn’t love. it’s something else. (continued in comments)
En otra publicación en septiembre, el conferencista compartió otra imagen de la actriz con el siguiente mensaje: "Nada que esté destinado a ti te pedirá que juegues más pequeño de lo que eres. humilde, sí. abierto, sí. aprendiendo, para siempre. pero lo que pertenece a tu destino siempre te pedirá que te eleves, a tu poder, a tu soberanía, a la salvaje posibilidad de todo lo que puedas llegar a ser", escribió.
it’s my birthday. 40 years on this delicious blue-green planet. for my birthday, i’d like to give something to you. @kindred.meditation is the work of my life. i’ve spent the last 10 years perfecting it & will spend the next 10 bringing it to the world. for the next 48 hrs we’re offering the Kindrêd online membership & in person retreats at the lowest rate we ever have. if you’ve been drawn to participate but funds have prevented you, check the link in my bio. this is your chance. Kindrêd has changed the way i see myself, everyone & everything around me. it’s brought immeasurable beauty to thousands of amazing humans. i am certain it can do the same for you. the last four decades have been a mix of extraordinary love & unimaginable loss. i have been lucky to see & be seen by precious eyes whose visions - tragic, brilliant & wild - have become imprinted in my own. up to now, the theme of my life has been learning how to receive & how to let go - a form of magic my lungs have known since my first breath which has taken my mind a great deal longer to learn. i used to take everything that happened to me very personally. an exhausting way to live that leaves little energy to savor the exquisite nature of life - a gift we did not earn & can never repay. i have come to understand that beauty is a choice i make, an act of creation that has nothing to do with what happens to me & everything to do with the way i respond to it. that because there is choice in every circumstance, even the darkest, there is beauty, too. & because of this, the amount of beauty i experience in my life will be entirely up to me. like many, i was taught to see the world as a place of great duality, everything split into things i wanted, hoped for, agreed with & things i didn’t, a constant war. i rarely see the world that way any more. as i look around me now, i see endless, ever-shifting shades & varieties of beauty. not something i hope to receive. something i give. thank you for your presence & attention. thank you for the opportunity to share my journey with you. thank you the many beautiful souls who have made this the best day of my life.
A través de su canal de Youtube, Aislinn aseguró que: "Jesh de Rox es sin duda uno de los invitados más particulares a este podcast porque sus enseñanzas están profundamente basadas en su experiencia práctica en el estudio del ser humano, sin embargo, no pierden esa frescura y creatividad que lo caracterizan y lo asemejan a un niño pequeño descubriendo por primera vez el mundo", mencionó la actriz.
