Él es el supuesto novio de Aislinn Derbez ¿ya olvidó a Mauricio?

A unos meses de que Aislinn Derbez y Mauricio Ochmann anunciaran su separación, se ha comenzado a rumorar que la hija de Eugenio Derbez se está dando una nueva oportunidad en el amor, ¿será que ya olvidó al padre de su hija?.

El misterioso hombre que le habría robado el corazón a la actriz sería un conferencista y creativo multidisciplinario llamado Jesh de Rox. Aislinn Derbez y Jesh de Rox despertaron sospechas de los medios de comunicación y fans, luego de que comenzaran a circular unos mensajes del misterioso hombre junto a una fotografía de la hija de Eugenio Derbez.

"La primera mujer de la que recuerdo que me enamoré me miró como si fuera lo único que había visto en su vida o al menos, el único que importaba", parte del mensaje.

Sin embargo, no fue todo, ya que el adulto continúo con su romántico mensaje: “Más tarde supe que ella veía muchas cosas de esa manera... Rápidamente aprendí a ponerme celoso de las flores, de los ex, de las horas en que dormía y otras cosas igualmente ridículas. Pero, por supuesto, esto fue antes de todo eso. Lo que sabía es que ella me miraba de esa manera y que yo no sabía cómo mirarme de esa manera”.

Y aunque no es la primera vez que Jesh de Rox comparte una imagen de la actriz de La casa de las Flores, el mensaje que acompañó la fotografía fue lo que abrió la posibilidad de un romance. La primera imagen que Jesh compartió de Aislinn fue el pasado mes de julio, publicación en la que también el hombre escribió:

"Después de 15 años de exploración, investigación y desarrollo realizados en más de 35 países ... @ kindred.meditation está listo para compartir".

En otra publicación en septiembre, el conferencista compartió otra imagen de la actriz con el siguiente mensaje: "Nada que esté destinado a ti te pedirá que juegues más pequeño de lo que eres. humilde, sí. abierto, sí. aprendiendo, para siempre. pero lo que pertenece a tu destino siempre te pedirá que te eleves, a tu poder, a tu soberanía, a la salvaje posibilidad de todo lo que puedas llegar a ser", escribió.

A través de su canal de Youtube, Aislinn aseguró que: "Jesh de Rox es sin duda uno de los invitados más particulares a este podcast porque sus enseñanzas están profundamente basadas en su experiencia práctica en el estudio del ser humano, sin embargo, no pierden esa frescura y creatividad que lo caracterizan y lo asemejan a un niño pequeño descubriendo por primera vez el mundo", mencionó la actriz.

