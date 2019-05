Observaciones de la NASA revelan cómo es el asteroide la muerte

This image – that I took on March 21 during Flyby 3 – shows the late-morning shadow cast by the largest boulder on Bennu. For scale, the square light-colored rock on the left is 18 ft (5.5 m) wide – about the length of a full-size pickup truck.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/q3xYWmpBQP pic.twitter.com/66pmo11SNe