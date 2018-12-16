Chispa
Mujer afirma que el fantasma de su 'sugar daddy' la persigue. Fotos: Pixabay
Mujer afirma que el fantasma de su 'sugar daddy' la persigue

La joven confiesa que algo sobrenatural está sucediendo y está segura que es el espíritu de su amante rico 

Por: Karen Magallanes


Las revelaciones de una joven mujer están llamando sumamente la atención en redes sociales por lo peculiar del caso. La guapa mujer señala que el supuesto fantasma de su amante rico la persigue.

El hombre quien hace a penas un año era su sugar daddy la llenaba de regalos costosos y cuanto lujo ella quisiera porque era rico, esto durante el largo tiempo que su relación duró.

La muerte llegó para el sugar daddy cuando tenía solamente 47 años de edad a consecuencia de un fulminante ataque al corazón derivado de diabetes que jamás se trató. 

Tuvimos una relación increíblemente tóxica y, en última instancia, desearía nunca haberlo conocido, señaló la mujer. 

La joven asegura que el fantasma del hombre la persigue, ha contado que le suceden cosas sobrenaturales y que no tiene la menor duda que se trata de su antigua pareja, así que decidió escribirle un mensaje. 

 

Hace exactamente un año, falleció mi sugar daddy, Brad. Tan horrible como fue, estoy sentada aquí y tratando de desenterrar un buen recuerdo para recordarlo en este día. Así que aquí está:

Brad, me compraste mi primer par de Louboutins, mi primer Birkin y mi primer y único caballo de carreras. 

EL mensaje continuaba con na fuerte despedida y suplicando que no la persiguiera de nuevo. 

