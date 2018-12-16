Mujer afirma que el fantasma de su 'sugar daddy' la persigue

La joven confiesa que algo sobrenatural está sucediendo y está segura que es el espíritu de su amante rico
Las revelaciones de una joven mujer están llamando sumamente la atención en redes sociales por lo peculiar del caso. La guapa mujer señala que el supuesto fantasma de su amante rico la persigue.
El hombre quien hace a penas un año era su sugar daddy la llenaba de regalos costosos y cuanto lujo ella quisiera porque era rico, esto durante el largo tiempo que su relación duró.
I NEVER EVEN WANTED A SUGAR DADDY. He hired me, He begged me I fought him the whole time. I was not looking for one and I wouldn’t have ever known him otherwise. They coming in weak though saying my government name, telling me I have 24 hours to remove the post. Uhm no. Brad might have been good to them and they feel hurt by MY experience and how I chose to get closure but they only have THEIR experience with him. They got their money and they didn’t have to be romantic with him. Their Brad and my Brad are two different people. I have way more tea on this man so if they want to threaten me, I threaten back to say even MORE. Leave me be with my little piece of grief. Squares should NEVER come after real heauxs.
La muerte llegó para el sugar daddy cuando tenía solamente 47 años de edad a consecuencia de un fulminante ataque al corazón derivado de diabetes que jamás se trató.
Tuvimos una relación increíblemente tóxica y, en última instancia, desearía nunca haberlo conocido, señaló la mujer.
La joven asegura que el fantasma del hombre la persigue, ha contado que le suceden cosas sobrenaturales y que no tiene la menor duda que se trata de su antigua pareja, así que decidió escribirle un mensaje.
Exactly one year ago, my sugar daddy Brad passed away. He was 47 and died because of a heart attack and untreated diabetes. We had an incredibly toxic relationship and ultimately I wish I never met him. As horrible as he was, I am sitting here and trying to dig up a good memory to remember him on this day. So here it is: Brad, you bought me my first pair of Louboutins, my first Birkin and my first and only race horse �� You understood the value of my time and for that, I honor you with my time today by making this post for you. I still don’t forgive you for taking me out of the will after you attacked me while you were on whippets. However, you knew I would always be okay and yes....I’ve been living a double life this whole time with the guy you thought was my gay bodyguard and I’m also an author and serial entrepreneur. So, let’s call it even. I will finally visit you one of these days. Rest In Peace. PS please don’t haunt me again. -Demanda
Hace exactamente un año, falleció mi sugar daddy, Brad. Tan horrible como fue, estoy sentada aquí y tratando de desenterrar un buen recuerdo para recordarlo en este día. Así que aquí está:
Brad, me compraste mi primer par de Louboutins, mi primer Birkin y mi primer y único caballo de carreras.
EL mensaje continuaba con na fuerte despedida y suplicando que no la persiguiera de nuevo.
