Lanzan cohete para que astronautas hagan galletas en el espacio

This week:



��Launching 8,200 pounds of cargo to the @Space_Station

��Installing the thrust behind our #Artemis mission to explore the Moon

�� Observing the #KincadeFire in California from our @NASAEarth satellites



For these stories and more, watch: https://t.co/qfvSjoGYvy pic.twitter.com/EB2UIJc3Xf