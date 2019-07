La ESA descubre 4 asteroides que se mueven alrededor del Sol

Our @ESAGaia mission has discovered a new #asteroid �� Temporarily designated 2019CZ10, it was first spotted by the satellite in February. #Gaia found its first 3 asteroids – a.k.a. 2018YK4, 2018YL4 & 2018YM4 – in December ☄️ #AsteroidDay2019

Details �� https://t.co/EL4voYEqRi pic.twitter.com/L10kJuvgIF