Descubren sistema de exoplanetas en un mundo potencialmente habitable

"M-type dwarf harbors three planets, with one of those in that system’s habitable zone: GJ 357 d. GJ 357 c sizzles at 260 degrees Fahrenheit, and has at least 3.4 times Earth’s mass, GJ 357 b is about 22 percent larger than Earth."https://t.co/62wHnNe98i https://t.co/KHsRSjI8bk