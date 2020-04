Ciencia: Vía Láctea podría lanzar estrellas al exterior de su halo

#DidYouKnow?

Three hundred million light-years away in the constellation Draco, an enormous tadpole swims through space. This "tadpole" galaxy has a tail that's a whopping 500,000 light-years long, and is 10 times longer than the Milky Way! ������������������������

