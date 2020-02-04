Mujer se va a dormir y despierta con parálisis facial

El estrés es un estado de cansancio mental provocado por la exigencia de un rendimiento más alla del normal
El estrés es un estado mental que es provocado por exceso de pendientes o cualquier actividad en la que se trabaja más de lo normal y afecta a todas las personas de todas las edades. Recientemente se dio a conocer el caso de una mujer que despertó con parálisis facial.
Se dice que las mujeres son a las que más les afecta este estado de cansancio, ya que ser mamá, esposa, trabajadora, estudiante, etc; no es nada facil, nuestra mente esta siempre tratando de solucinar pendientes.
Officially 5 months with Bells Palsy today! This journey has been wild! There was and still is a lot of journaling happening to process my emotions because I believe dis-ease in the body causes disease. Even amidst this time where most wouldn’t want to see the light of day, I forced myself to get out of my comfort zone and got to meet two women who I greatly admire and look up to @chalenejohnson and @katrinascott �� Both who were so warm and welcoming despite my “flaws” . I think we get too wrapped up in our head thinking when we meet someone new with our flaws so obviously exposed they will look down at us or reject us. But honestly that has been so far from what I’ve experienced. I only had 1 nasty comment among thousands here on IG and that person I didn’t let effect me in the least bit. They are obviously going through something themselves. . I knew I would heal. I believed I would heal. It hasn’t been quick but I am healing!!! There was a period of 3 months where I saw almost zero improvement but I never lost faith that I would still heal and you can’t either! You will heal if you believe! Regardless of whatever it is you need healing from �� . There is still some healing left but I will get there and so will you! . . . . #bellspalsy #bellspalsyrecovery #bellspalsyawareness #tiucommunity #tiuloveyourbody #faithoverfear #bestill #bestillandknow #jeremiah2911 #holisticwellness #wellnessjourney #wellnesswarrior
Organizar el tiempo para estar con la familia, jugar con los niños, pasar momentos con la pareja, y si nos queda tiempo hacer lo que nos agrada, esto impide tener una vida relajada, y pasar en constante estrés sin darle importancia a las señales que el cuerpo manda para tratar de avisar que se debe parar y tomar un descanso.
Tal es el caso de Danielle Ferguson que público en su cuenta de Instagram su historia a causa del estrés.
Danielle describió que una mañana de agosto del 2019 despertó, y el lado derecho de su cara estaba inmóvil, se asusto tanto que tuvo que asistir al médico para que le hiciera un chequeo. El diagnóstico que el médico le dio, fue que todo era causa del estrés y esto hizo que se le inflamara el nervio facial ocasionandole tal parálisis.
El médico le comentoó que con el tiempo la parálisis iba a disminuir, no le dieron un tiempo estimado ni cuánto disminuiría el problema, así que optó por lo natural y decidió utilizar plantas antiflamatorias para disminuir la inflamación.
Danielle comentó que nunca se sintió demasiado estresada.
“Pasaron muchas cosas pero pensé que era normal, lo que no me di cuenta era que todo lo que estaba haciendo o tratando de hacer estaba basado en mi opinión, tuve que trabajar duro para ser aceptada” escribió.
Después de el tratamiento natural que utilizó (acupuntura y oxigenoterapia ), notó que necesitaba una terapia para regresar la móvilidad del rostro, hizo conciencia y decidió darle un cambio a su vida, como darse un tiempo para ella msima, iniciando con meditación antes de salir al trabajo.
En Instagram trata de comunicar a todas las mujeres, madres y trabajadoras para que se den el tiempo de hacer caso a las señales que su cuerpo les manda y tomar en cuenta que todos necesitamos un tiempo para relajarnos mejorando asi nuestra calidad de vida.
“Desde mi experiencia con la parálisis he aprendido a escuchar la voz cariñosa en mi cabeza que a menudo susurra y nunca grita”.comentó Danielle
Así que hagamos conciencia y paremos unos minutos para relajarnos, respirar, y querernos mas, nuestro cuerpo lo agradecera.
