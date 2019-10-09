Chispa
Mujer se pone uñas de acrílico con cenizas de su padre en su boda
Mujer se pone uñas de acrílico con cenizas de su padre en su boda

Charlotte Watson quiso llevar las cenizas de su padre a su boda para tener la sensación de sostener su mano

Por: Sofia Ibarra

Cada persona vive el duelo de un familiar de diferente manera, tal y como lo hizo Charlotte Watson, quien decidió llevar las cenizas de su padre, en sus uñas acrílicas, el día de su boda.

La mujer tomó esta decisión por que quería sentir que su padre muy cerca de ella en este día tan especial. Pese a que Charlotte Watson adelantó su matrimonio para que su padre la pudiera acompañar, lamentablemente murió de cáncer cuatro meses antes de que se celebrará la boda.

Tras el lamentable deceso de su padre, Charlotte acudió con una prima Kirsty, quien se encargaría de su manicure, para pedirle que incluyera las cenizas de su papá para tener la sensación de sostener su mano rumbo al altar.

Las uñas, decoradas con flores, piedras y glitter, causaron sensación en las redes sociales debido a la rareza de su creación.

“Qué mejor forma de usar una pequeña cantidad de cenizas para traer un poco de felicidad. Descansa en paz, tío Mick, te amamos”, escribió la manicurista Kirsty Meakin en la publicación.

 

