Mujer se pone uñas de acrílico con cenizas de su padre en su boda

Charlotte Watson quiso llevar las cenizas de su padre a su boda para tener la sensación de sostener su mano
Cada persona vive el duelo de un familiar de diferente manera, tal y como lo hizo Charlotte Watson, quien decidió llevar las cenizas de su padre, en sus uñas acrílicas, el día de su boda.
La mujer tomó esta decisión por que quería sentir que su padre muy cerca de ella en este día tan especial. Pese a que Charlotte Watson adelantó su matrimonio para que su padre la pudiera acompañar, lamentablemente murió de cáncer cuatro meses antes de que se celebrará la boda.
These nails were made with love, for my beautiful cousin @charlotte_barber_watson I encapsulated her fathers ashes inside her wedding nails.I call these nails "memory nails" Now her father will hold her hand every step of the way on her wedding day. I hope I did you proud uncle Mick. �������������� It's gonna be an emotional one. We will save the nails in a keep sake box once iv safely removed them. Untill then enjoy #wedding #weddingnails #ashestoashes #nails #nailsofinstagram #nailart #mightymick #frenchnails #babyboomernails #swarovskinails @nailpromagazine @nailsmagazine @scratchmagazine #showscratch #naionails #cancersucks #doingitformick Crystals from @bluestreakcrystals dont forget to use discount code KIRSTY5 xx
Tras el lamentable deceso de su padre, Charlotte acudió con una prima Kirsty, quien se encargaría de su manicure, para pedirle que incluyera las cenizas de su papá para tener la sensación de sostener su mano rumbo al altar.
Las uñas, decoradas con flores, piedras y glitter, causaron sensación en las redes sociales debido a la rareza de su creación.
The full tutorial is up on my YouTube channel (link in bio) These nails were made with love. I created these wedding nails for my cousin Charlotte. Her father (my uncle Mick) sadly passed away at the end of April this year. He was an absolute legend, patient, kind and loved by so many. It was so sad that he couldn't be there to walk his daughter down the aisle on her big day. This got me thinking..... I wanted Charlotte to have her Father with her is some way or another . I came up with the idea to use Micks ashes in her nails. This way he would be there holding her hand as she walks down the aisle. This was an emotional day for us both and we are so please with how they turned out. I'm going to remove the nails for Charlotte after they have grown out for around 4 weeks so they will be preserved and kept in a keep sake box as a beautiful memory of the day. What better way to have used a tiny amount of ashes to bring such happiness. Rest in peace uncle Mick we love you dearly Thanks for the support beautiful people Kirsty Meakin
“Qué mejor forma de usar una pequeña cantidad de cenizas para traer un poco de felicidad. Descansa en paz, tío Mick, te amamos”, escribió la manicurista Kirsty Meakin en la publicación.
