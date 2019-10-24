Mujer con cáncer da a luz a un bebé sano a pesar de quimioterapias

¡Es un milagro! Mujer con cáncer cáncer de mama triple negativo en fase II dio a luz a un bebé completamente sano
Una noticia ha sorprendido al mundo luego de que esta comenzará a circular en diferentes medios de comunicación; una mujer con cáncer dio a luz a un bebé sano a pesar de quimioterapias. Fue hace unos meses que Davis recibió dos noticias muy impresionantes llegaron a su vida: la primera fue que estaba embarazada y la segunda, que tenía cáncer de mama.
Pese a los diagnósticos de algunos médicos, de que el bebé no sobreviría, la mujer de California , Estados Unidos, no se dio por vencida y buscó otras alternativas, dando como resultado el nacimiento de un bebé completamente sano. Pese a las dolorosas sesiones de quimioterapias, que la madre con cáncer de mama triple negativo en fase II, a las que tuvo que ser sometida, el bebé nació sano y fuera de peligro.
Fue la hermana de Jade Davis, Jasmine, quien compartió en Instagram una emotiva fotografía de la madre con su hijo. Fueron doctores de el Loma Linda Cancer Center, fueron quienes trataron a Jade y lograron salvarle la vida a ella y al bebé.
This is my sister. Instagram is such a fun space for me. I get to share photos of things I love, enjoy and cherish. I share with you often. The laughs, the fun, the smiles of joy, but I left this part of this past year out. Although I wanted to share this with you all, it wasn’t my story to share. My sister Jade is a beauty. She hasn’t had an easy go, she’s made mistakes but she’s been given a gift from God. In her 1st trimester of this surprising and miraculous pregnancy, she discovered a lump in her breast. After Insisting to have it biopsied and advocating for herself, the biopsy revealed her worst fears. Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She was told the baby she was carrying was too young to survive treatments. Carefully weighing options she found #lomalindacancercenter and their wonderful doctors were able to save both of them. Bradley was born and survived cancer and chemotherapy with mom. He is healthy and beautiful. He is her miracle. Without the pregnancy and instinctively advocating for her health and that of Bradley’s, the cancer may have gone unchecked and they both may not be here. I’m proud of her, not just because she survived cancer but the positive perspective she has gained. Her heart is so full of gratitude and humility from the compassion she was shown through out her journey. I’m also proud of the community that has shown her love and compassion. She is incredibly moved by all of it and is being shown a new direction and wants to help others with similar stories. Scans have shown this aggressive cancer did not spread, but we want to give her extra time before returning to work full time. She needs time to heal and recover from the whirlwind year but also to start a new chapter and journey with her baby. Please share her story with someone you may know who needs a little encouragement to keep fighting. We have set her up with a Gofundme (link in bio) in hopes she can get that extra needed time bonding with him. Please don’t feel obligated but a share, & prayers/good vibes are always appreciated ������ Again this is my little sister and I’m so proud of her. #inspirational #breastcancerinspiration
"Los doctores los salvaron a los dos, Bradley nació y sobrevivió al cáncer y a la quimioterapia con su mamá. Está sano y es hermoso. Él es su milagro", escribió Jasmine.
Tras compartir la foto de Jade y su hijo, Jasmine anunció otra importante noticia, su hermana está libre de cáncer.
