Muere Lil Bub, la famosa gata con millones de seguidores
Muere Lil Bub, la famosa gata con millones de seguidores

La gata se hizo famosa por su lengua colganta en Indiana, Estados Unidos 

Por: Sofia Ibarra

Lil Bub, la gata que se hizo famosa por su lengua colgate, murió a los ocho años. Lil Bub llegó a colaborar con el rapero Snoop Dogg. La triste noticia se dio a conocer a través de Instagram, su amo, Mike Bridavsky,  anunció que Lil había dejado de existir.

Lil Bub vivía en Bloomington (Indiana, Estados Unidos) y su fama comenzó a crecer mediante las imágenes que Bridavsky compartía en dicha red social al vender objetos con su imagen, pues causó sensación entre los usuarios su lengua colgante , sus grandes ojos así como sus pequeñas extremidades. 

Lil Bub murió a los 8 años. Foto Instagram Iamlilbub
 

Mike Bridavsky publicó que Lil Bub, quien tenía ocho años, había muerto luego de luchar contra una infección en los huesos. "En la mañana del domingo 1 de diciembre de 2019, perdimos la fuerza viviente más pura, amable y mágica de nuestro planeta. Bub estaba alegre y llena de amor acostada en nuestra cama con nosotros el sábado por la noche, pero inesperadamente falleció pacíficamente mientras dormía", escribió Bridavsky en su publicación.

Junto al mensaje Bridavsky compartió la última y la primera footgrafía que ambos se tomaron juntos. Lil Bub además de tener la lengua colgate tenía enanimso felino, razón por la que parecía verse como un gatito más pequeño por sus extremidades y falta de dientes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o

Una publicación compartida de Lil BUB (@iamlilbub) el

Lil Bub llegó a tener 2,4 millones de seguidores en Instagram, red donde compartió su propio álbum musical llamado Science & Magic: A Soundtrack to the Universe. Además, Bub fue objeto de diversas investigaciones genéticas y biológicas. La famosa gata ayudó a recaudar más de 700.000 dólares para animales que requerían ayuda.

Como era de esperarse noticia generó mucha conmoción entre los usuarios de las redes sociales.

 

