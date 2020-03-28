Cazadores matan a tiros a Takaya, el lobo más famoso de Canadá

La actividad de la caza incontrolable y despiadada, acaba con la fauna originaria de los lugares que habitan, eso pasó con Takaya, el conocido lobo de Canadá
El lobo de nombre Takaya, famoso en Canadá por distinguirse de los demás debido a que vivía sólo en la Isla Discovery, fue motivo de la realización de una serie de documentales y cantidad de fotografías capturadas que llamaron la atención al ser publicadas, por su particular manera de vivir, pues la mayoría de los lobos y animales similares, viven en manada.
No obstante, el pasado 24 de marzo, ocurrió una tragedia en torno al animal; un grupo de cazadores furtivos dispararon contra éste, logrando quitarle la vida.
Howling Together, Yet Apart A collective howl will be held in memory of Takaya at 5pm PDT on Sunday (March 29th). I am inviting people around the world to participate in a simultaneous collective howl for Takaya, for yourselves, for all people in every country, and for our earth. Howling is a great way to let out the anguish and love that we are all feeling. It is also a way to 'gather' in honour of Takaya while we all must stay apart. You can howl alone or together with those you are isolating with - you can howl indoors or go out into the street or onto your balcony, howling to the stars or sun. You can howl once ... or many times. Try it. You will see how great howling can feel. If you want to, please record your howls. We are setting up a central Takaya website and will soon have a place to collect the howls. The time for this Collective Howl is set for 5pm PDT so you'll need to use a world clock to figure out when that is for wherever you are living. I'm sorry that it will inevitably be in the wee hours of the morning for some - so, either set your alarm ... or just do it as close to the time as possible. Please repost far and wide. Let these howls from Takaya be your inspiration. Alone - Yet Together. This is Inspired by the Roedean School choir's rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" called "Together yet Apart" (can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/3y51WWrYodl) that was shared with me by my friend Zann from South Africa. @pacificwild @ancientforestalliance @raincoastconservation @cbcdocs @guardian @globeandmail #takaya
El animal fue identificado por traer una placa amarilla con la numeración BC WILDLIFE 1-295. Esta es la etiqueta de Takaya.
Por su parte, un usuario de Instagram, hizo un sitio en la red para homenajear al canino, con el siguiente mensaje:
"Aullando juntos, pero separados
Un aullido colectivo se llevará a cabo en memoria de Takaya a las 5pm PDT el domingo (29 de marzo). Estoy invitando a personas de todo el mundo a participar en un aullido colectivo simultáneo para Takaya, para ustedes mismos, para todas las personas en cada país y para nuestra tierra.
Aullar es una excelente manera de dejar salir la angustia y el amor que todos sentimos. También es una forma de 'reunirnos' en honor a Takaya mientras todos debemos permanecer separados. Puede aullar solo o junto con aquellos con los que se están aislando: puede aullar en el interior o salir a la calle o al balcón, aullando a las estrellas o al sol.
Puedes aullar una vez ... o muchas veces. Intentalo. Verás lo bien que se puede sentir el aullido. Si quieres, graba tus aullidos. Estamos creando un sitio web central en Takaya y pronto tendremos un lugar para recoger los aullidos.
I am beyond devastated. And I do not want to share with you this very sad news because Takaya was giving so much hope and joy to so many in this very difficult and dark time. But I must. Takaya has been killed today. He was shot by hunters in a wilderness area northwest of Victoria. I don't know much else. The only thing that I can confirm, with such a desperately heavy heart, is that I know for sure it was Takaya. The dead wolf had a yellow ear tag, 1-295. This is Takaya's tag. It is a tragic end for a very exceptional and special wolf. I will post more when I get more information. The hunting of wolves and all trophy hunting must stop now. Please visit this link to take action to help save other BC wolves. Link in bio. @pacificwild #takaya #stoptrophyhunting #sorrow
El tiempo para este aullido colectivo está establecido para las 5 p.m. PDT, por lo que deberá usarse un reloj mundial para determinar cuándo es en el lugar donde se viva. Lamento que inevitablemente sea en las primeras horas de la mañana para algunos, por lo tanto, configuren su alarma ... o simplemente háganlo lo más cerca posible de la hora.
Vuelva a publicar por todas partes. Deja que estos aullidos de Takaya sean tu inspiración.
Solo, pero juntos.
Esto es Inspirado por la interpretación del coro de la Escuela Roedean de "Aleluya" de Leonard Cohen llamada "Juntos pero separados".
Where is Takaya? The wolf currently wandering the island of Sidney is not Takaya. It is most likely be the lone dispersing wolf who has been wandering the outskirts of Victoria for the past year...possibly the young female spotted near Takaya’s territory last spring. If it is another dispersing wolf that is fascinating in itself. I can report that Takaya is currently safe and doing well, and has found enough prey to keep healthy. He has not yet linked up with other wolves but there are many possibilities nearby where he is currently roaming. So, for now, he is still free and safe. I will monitor his situation. This is a photo from my archives and not a current one. #takaya #coexistence #wolf #freedom #wildlife #wilderness #earthofficial
Por otra parte, el fotógrafo TJ Watt, compartió las que probablemente sean las últimas fotos capturadas del animal, pues fueron tomadas solamente tres días antes de que le dispararan.
