Patógenos del Coronavirus podrían desactivarse con la LUZ SOLAR

#Sunlight inactivates #SARSCoV2 on #surfaces in lab study as CDC says virus does not spread easily across mediums https://t.co/7dxRbDt1WF via @Newsweek #Covid19 #COVID19gr

Abstract screenshot by Oxford Academic | The Journal of Infectious Diseases https://t.co/M30e7GMPWi pic.twitter.com/PEeYDgz1Xc